SAN LORENZO, CA. – Emergency crews rescued a trespasser from a restaurant grease vent Wednesday.

930am, ACSO and @AlamedaCoFire responded to a vacant Chinese food restaurant on the 700 block of Bockman Rd. San Lorenzo. We located a trespasser(possible burglar) trapped in the grease vent on the roof. He had been there for about 2 days. Fire rescued him and he is in custody. pic.twitter.com/OfVN5e8oeV — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) December 12, 2018

The Alameda County Sheriff’s department posted a photo on Twitter and said the man was stuck in the vent for about two days.

They said the Chinese restaurant was vacant. Sheriff’s department and firefighters worked to free the man, who is now in custody.