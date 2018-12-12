× New Britain police stand-off ends peacefully with suspect in custody

NEW BRITAIN — A barricaded suspect surrendered peacefully after a brief stand-off with police Wednesday afternoon.

The New Britain Police Department responded to the 400 block of Allen Street around 4:30 p.m. after learning a wanted suspect was located nearby.

Upon approaching the location, officers were forced into a stand-off with the barricaded individual.

Although tensions escalated rather suddenly, police were able to apprehend the suspect just as quickly. They were placed under arrest without further incident.

After being placed into custody, the individual was transferred immediately to the Plainville Police Department on an outstanding warrant for issuing threats towards a local business.

Due to the nature of the threats and the fact the suspect initially refused to cooperate with police, the Special Response Team was called out to assist with the investigation as an added precaution.

