× Norwalk fire collapses roof, no injuries reported

NORWALK — A fire in Norwalk Wednesday morning destroyed the roof of a home on Hilltop Road.

Fire officials said that the fire started just before 6:30 a.m. at 4 Hilltop Road, which is a large, 6,500-square-foot house.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire showing from the gable end, and the roof. The fire was located in the attic and the roof eventually collapsed.

There was smoke and water damage to the first and second floor, but fire crews were able to protect the paintings and other priceless valuables.

Officials said everyone was able to evacuate the house, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.