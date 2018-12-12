× Police resolve suspect stand-off peacefully in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — A stand-off was peacefully resolved Wednesday after police successfully apprehended a barricaded person.

The New Britain Police Department responded to the 400 block of Allen Street around 4:30 p.m. after learning a wanted suspect was located nearby.

Upon approaching the location, officers were forced into a stand-off with the barricaded individual.

Although tensions escalated quickly, police apprehended the suspect and resolved the stand-off peacefully after just a few minutes. The individual was transferred immediately to Plainville police custody on an outstanding warrant for issuing threats to a local business.

The nature of the threats and the fact the suspect refused to cooperate with police prompted the Special Response Team to arrive as a precaution.

