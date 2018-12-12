Serious illness leads Shelton girl to start toy drive for sick children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON -- A serious life-threatening illness for one young girl in Shelton sparked an idea to spread joy to other sick children during the holidays.

Faith Tremblay, a sophomore at Shelton High School, was hospitalized at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital during the holidays in 2016. When she later had the chance to do a community service project for school her mother says they decided to give back to the toy closet at the hospital.

"We came up with the idea from 2016, when Faith was in the hospital at the holidays, very sick, and we saw what they did," said Faith's mother, Lisa Tremblay.

Last year was their first year holding Faith's Toy Drive, and the Tremblays donated 87 unwrapped toys. Already by 8:30 Wednesday morning, Faith's Toy Drive had collected more than 100 toys.

"It’s amazing, it really is," said Lisa. "I mean it truly shows you what the magical part of Christmas is all about."

There was a drop off day at Shelton High School on Wednesday where people could drop off toys until 1 p.m. there are also several drop off locations at businesses in Shelton and Milford, and they are accepting monetary donations, as well. The toys will then be dropped off at the hospital on Monday.

Wednesday was particularly exciting for Faith though when Nick Fradiani, the Connecticut native, and American Idol winner stopped by to help out.

"She’s an inspirational person," said Fradiani. "She is somebody you always remember, she’s just a great person and to do something like this it just shows what type of person she really is."

