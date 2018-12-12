× Waterbury residents without water for several hours Wednesday

WATERBURY — A water main break in Waterbury on Wednesday created some inconvenience for residents who woke up in the early hours of the morning to find they had no water.

“You can’t do anything as far as showering or shaving,” said Jim Grosso, who has lived in his Larchmont Avenue home for 36 years.

Streets impacted by the water main break included Lakeside Boulevard West, Jo-Ann Drive, Anawan Avenue, Forest Avenue, Charter Oak Avenue, Crest Street, Highwood Road and Larchmont Avenue.

When the call came in around 7 a.m., crews from the water department began repair work immediately. First, they shut off the water and then got to work on repairing the main break.

“What we first have to do is isolate the main by shutting off main valves and once those valves are off and the main is isolated, we start excavating and working our way down to the problem where the water main is,” said Don Carver, Superintendent of the Bureau of Water for the city of Waterbury.

Carver said repairs were only scheduled to last until 3 p.m.

“Hopefully by the time folks get home this afternoon, the water will be restored,” said Carver. “We’re running into that time of the year when the weather gets colder and the grounds start shifting and we start to see a little bit more in the way of water main breaks.”

Luckily, temperatures stayed above freezing Wednesday during repairs, preventing any ice from forming.

“If the temperature does drop, we have our Department of Public Works standing by with their sand and salt trucks if needed for any ice conditions,” said Carver.