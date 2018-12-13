× Amazon holiday shipping deadlines

If you haven’t finished your online holiday shopping yet, time is running out!

While Amazon has extended their free shipping deadline, there are others you’ll need to take note of, otherwise your gifts may arrive much later than you wanted them to:

HOLIDAY SHIPPING CHEAT SHEET

For free shipping before Christmas, visit amazon.com/holidayshipping. The following shipping dates apply*

Dec. 18 (extended): Last day for free shipping with no minimum purchase amount, free for all customers

Dec. 18: Last day for standard shipping, free for Prime members

Dec. 22: Last day for two-day shipping, free for Prime members

Dec. 23: Last day for one-day shipping, free for Prime members in eligible areas

Dec. 24: Last day for same-day delivery, free for Prime members in eligible areas (order by 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier)

Dec. 24: Prime Now offers free two-hour delivery windows, reserved exclusively for Prime members in eligible areas (order by 9:15 p.m. local time or earlier)

Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Pop-up device kiosks open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)

Dec. 25: Give the gift that keeps on giving – Amazon Gift Cards and Amazon Prime