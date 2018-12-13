Bomb threats emailed to multiple locations across the U.S., including Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of institutions across the country received email threats Thursday afternoon, causing evacuations and sweeps of buildings.

At this time it unclear if the threats, which have been sent to places including the University of Washington in Seattle, throughout San Francisco and Penn State University in Pennsylvania, are connected. The FBI said it is aware of the threats and is working with law enforcement to provide assistance.

In Seattle, UW noted in a campus-wide alert that the FBI had "advised that the email is not a credible threat."

The university concluded sweeps of possibly affected buildings.

The Thurston County Courthouse in Olympia, Washington and the Park Record newspaper in Park City, Utah, also received similarly threatening emails. People have been allowed back inside buildings at those locations, according to tweets on their verified Twitter accounts.

In California, the Riverside Sheriff's Office had "an influx of email threats" and is taking them seriously, although no threat has been substantiated.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to reports of bomb threats at locations throughout the city.

"We have received information that several other cities across the United States have received similar threats," police said.

Police said that around 1:10 p.m., Troopers from Troop E-Montville were dispatched to Griswold Elementary School located at 303 Slater Avenue for the report of a suspicious incident.

As a precautionary measure, the elementary school has been evacuated and members of the Emergency Services Unit are on scene conducting an investigation into the matter. It was reported that school administrators received an email which was suspicious in nature.

Members of ESU are also en route to the National Shooting Association in Newtown to assist Newtown Police Department in the Seybridge Plaza in the town of Seymour to assist Seymour Police Department with a similar incident.

Similiar incidents have been confirmed by police in Southington, Fairfield and Westport.

All four Cromwell schools were also threatened Wednesday. Cromwell Police Department responded to each school and each school was evacuated. The emails also demanded ransom unless money was paid. The emails were vetted and the Cromwell Police Department determined that there was no imminent danger to any child or staff member at any of the schools. All students returned to class.

State police said none of the threats to date were found to be creditable but strongly encourage anyone who may receive a suspicious email, to immediately call 911. The Connecticut State Police are currently working with Federal, state and local partners in the investigation of this incident and the Department of Emergency Services. The Public Protection’s Cyber Crimes Investigative Unit and Connecticut Intelligence Center (CTIC) are also working to identify the source of the emails that are circulating across various locations in the state.