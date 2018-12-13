Cold temps Thursday, snow showers possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’ll stay chilly today with temperatures going from the 20 degree range to the low/mid 30s this afternoon. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies overall, and there may be a few scattered snow showers around the area. It’s not much, but there may be a coating of snow in a couple towns during the day.

Tonight, other than lingering flurries, our weather stays quiet as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Milder air and a pattern change will arrive Friday into this weekend with temperatures returning to the mid 40s.

That pattern change will also lead to the return of wet weather too! With milder temperatures in place the next storm Friday night into Saturday morning looks like rain for us here in Connecticut. Luckily we should see conditions dry out during the afternoon.

A coastal storm develops to our south Sunday. For now we’re keeping the forecast dry but it’s a close call! We may not get as lucky on Monday with the chance for a period of rain/snow.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy overall, with a chance snow showers, cold. High: 28-36.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: mid-upper 40s

SATURDAY: AM Rain, PM drying out. High: Upper 40s – near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy (rain nearby though, so keep watching). High: 40s.

MONDAY: Chance for a period of rain/snow. High: 30s.

