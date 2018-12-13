December 2018 Above & Beyond Award: Eugene Blanchet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eugene Blanchet

Woodbury Ambulance Association Crew Chief

Nominations:

“Eugene Blanchet, my husband, has been an active member of the Woodbury Ambulance Association for almost 10 years serving on the Board and as the Operations Officer. Eugene teaches CPR, first aid and driver training classes for the association. He is one of the most dedicated members, averaging over 30 calls a month and was honored by the Exchange Club of Waterbury for his outstanding and dedicated service in 2016. He has earned 3 heart saver pins for saving lives by performing CPR. I am beyond proud. Our town of Woodbury is very lucky to have him as their EMT volunteer.”

