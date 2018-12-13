Hamilton Education program comes to Bushnell in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD --The Broadway blockbuster Hamilton has landed in Hartford and Wednesday gave high schoolers from all over the area the opportunity to get into the act.

The education initiative of Hamilton called EduHAM offered over 2,700 discounted tickets to students ($10) and a chance for a selected group to perform of kids to perform on The Bushnell stage with some cast members watching.

Paul Marte, the senior communications manager at The Bushnell said “Schools from all over the greater Hartford area study Hamilton, the show, the man, the history and interpret it in their own way.”

Daquan Caulton, a Bulkeley High School sophomore said “this is a famous play and I get to see it live so it’s an honor.”

Jayden Delarosa, a Junior from Capital Prep Magnet School in Hartford, who was part of a group who read a poem on stage before the show said, “I thought it was a great experience.”

Hamilton runs at The Bushnell through December 30th. For more information click here.