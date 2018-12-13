Hartford mom facing deportation granted stay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- An immigrant living in Hartford was granted a stay of deportation at the 11th hour Thursday night.

Wayzaro Walton has lived in the United States since 1987 but was arrested in 2011 by ICE agents. She was performing community service at Hartford Community Court at the time she was seized by federal officials, She was previously arrested and convicted on a single count of larceny.

Walton was set to be deported back to England on Friday morning, but will now remain in Connecticut with her family until the immigration court revisits her case in the future.