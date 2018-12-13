Northeast Living: A Cut Above The Rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you are planning a family dinner, or hosting a special occasion, you can find the perfect cut of meat to feed your family and friends, at Big Y. FOX61's very own Rachel Lutzker, sat down with Scott Peterson, the meat and seafood merchandiser, to talk about the local butcher shop feel that you can find when shopping at any of the Big Y locations.

Finding the perfect cut of meat is one thing, but preparing a delicious meal is essential when hosting. Thanks to Big Y's recipe guide, we're able to offer one dinner recipe that will keep your guest talking even after your event.

The Perfect Rib Roast (Slow Roast Method)

Ingredients:

1 boneless or bone-in Big Y Angus Beef Rib Roast

¼ cup olive oil

1 ½ garlic cloves, chopped

Au Jus Ingredients

2 large onions, peeled and cut into large chunks

1 large celery stalk, cut into large chunks

1 to 2 carrots, peeled and cut into large chunks

½ bunch parsley, chopped

2 to 4 large bay leaves (more with larger roasts)

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp dried thyme

1 garlic clove chopped

1/3 cup olive oil

1 cup cream sherry

1 cup Big Y Beef or Chicken Stock

salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

When choosing the weight of your roast, estimate that your guests will eat about ½ pound per person when the roast is part of a holiday buffet, or ¾ pound per person if it's the main course to a smaller holiday dinner. Cooking Instructions: Allow roast to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes prior to cooking. 1. Preheat oven to 325°F. 2. Place roast fat side up in the roasting pan (if no bone, place on a rack). 3. In a bowl, toss the chopped onions, celery, carrots, parsley with the bay leaves, Worcestershire sauce, dried thyme, 1½ chopped garlic cloves, and ¼ cup oil. 4. Pull vegetables from the bowl and place around the roast in the pan, add cream sherry to pan. 5. Combine the remaining 1½ cloves of garlic, and ¼ cup oil, and brush the roast with the mixture. Lightly salt and pepper the roast. 6. Cook as instructed below - Cooking estimates – 15 minutes per pound (can vary by oven, and/or temperature of the meat) Tip - Always use a meat thermometer to cook the roast. Remove from the oven when the meat is 5 to 10 degrees before desired temperature. The internal heat keeps the meat cooking, and will raise the temperature 5 to 10 degrees depending on the size of the roast. Bone-in roasts retain heat longer. Rare – cook to internal temperature 120 °F, and let rest 10 to 15 min Medium – cook to internal temperature 130 °F, let rest 10 to 15 min Well – cook to internal temperature 140 °F, let rest 10 to 15 min During roasting, add the stock as needed to keep the pan from burning. The key is to allow browning and caramelization of the vegetables and roast drippings without burning. This is the flavor for the Au Jus Sauce.

Au Jus Sauce Instructions:

When the roast is done, take all pan contents and add to a sauce pan. After a few minutes the meat grease will rise to the top. Strain most of the meat grease, leaving some for flavor. Add more stock and simmer for 20 minutes or until liquid has reduced by about one-third. Adjust spices to taste. By this time, your roast will have finished resting and will be ready to carve. Serve each portion of meat with 1 ½ to 2 ounces of Au Jus Sauce.

Tip:

Cook the roast slightly rarer than you need. As you get to the center, if a slice is too rare dip the slice into the hot Au Jus to finish cooking it without hurting flavor. Also any leftovers will not be over cooked.

For more delicious recipes like this, visit https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipes