× Officials, police respond to bullet found in a Redding middle school

REDDING — Superintendent of Redding Public Schools, Tom McMorran, confirmed that a .22 caliber bullet was found in a school Thursday.

McMorran said that a student at John Read Middle School had found the bullet, and handed it over to administrative officials. The school covers grades 5th-8th and has roughly 380 students.

Redding Police and administration conducted a search along with a State Police K9 patrol to be sure no weapons were in the school.

McMorran says he has spoken to the Chief of Redding Police and State troopers. Both confirmed that the school was safe.

McMorran said during the search, students were held in their classes or the lunchroom. The search took about 30 minutes, according to McMorran. The school remained at a normal scheduled.

An increased police presence will be at the school.