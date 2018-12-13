× Person struck and killed by train in Darien; EB New Haven Line delayed

DARIEN –The eastbound New Haven Line was delayed Thursday evening, after a body was discovered on the tracks.

Metro-North Railroad tweeted Thursday that the New Haven Line will be delayed.

The tweet continued, saying that the delay was caused by police activity near the line in Darien

Metro-North officials said that there were calls of someone trespassing on the tracks near the train station. That individual was said to be struck on the westbound side.

It is not known why that person was on the tracks and no identity has been released.

The eastbound side on the New Haven Line will remain suspended during the investigation.

Stay with FOX61 News as this story develops.

Danbury Branch delays of 55-60 mins due to a person being struck by a train in the vicinity of Darien. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) December 14, 2018

New Haven Line service is currently delayed due to police activity in near Darien. As more info becomes available we will notify you as soon as possible. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) December 14, 2018