Police investigating multiple suspicious incidents across the state

Police are investigating multiple suspicious incidents across the state Thursday.

Police said that around 1:10 p.m., Troopers from Troop E-Montville were dispatched to Griswold Elementary School located at 303 Slater Avenue for the report of a suspicious incident.

As a precautionary measure, the elementary school has been evacuated and members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) are on scene conducting an investigation into the matter. It was reported that school administrators received an email which was suspicious in nature.

Members of ESU are also en route to the National Shooting Association in Newtown, Connecticut to assist Newtown Police Department in the Seybridge Plaza in the town of Seymour to assist Seymour Police Department with a similar incident.

Our Cyber Crimes Investigative Unit and Connecticut Intelligence Center (CTIC) are currently working to identify the source of the emails that are circulating across various agencies in the state.

The rest of the country has received similar type threats through a series of emails.

