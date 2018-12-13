Police: Rollover crash in Hartford may be connected to Manchester robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- An overnight robbery in Manchester may have led to a crash in Hartford, says Manchester police.

According to police, the XtraMart on Hartford Road in Manchester was robbed around 1 a.m. It's unknown if there were any weapons involved.

A few hours later, a car had crashed and rolled over at Owen Street and Farmington Avenue in Hartford.

Manchester police are investigating to see if the person driving that car was connected to the robbery this morning. Windsor police were also at the crash scene.

It's unknown if this suspect also had any connection to the Manchester robbery on Tuesday, also at an XtraMart on Buckland Street.