Some injuries following fire at New Britain apartment complex

NEW BRITAIN — Fire officials in New Britain say that two people suffered minor injuries after a fire at an apartment.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. at the Farmington Line Apartments at 950 Farmington Avenue.

Officials have ruled the fire accidental after a ‘shrine’, with candles in a closet, caught fire.

The damage to the apartment is significant, say Fire Chief Raul Ortiz, along with the adjacent apartment.

In total, 15 people were forced out of their apartment. 10 of them were relocated by apartment management, and five were helped out by the Red Cross.

The injuries occurred when two people had climbed out of windows, including a teenager.