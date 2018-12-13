Southington Superintendent investigating after racist video posted online

SOUTHINGTON — A video that surfaced on twitter of a person going on a racist tirade prompted an investigation, according to Superintendent Timothy Connellan of Southington Public Schools.

The video shows a young man saying the ‘N’ word, and talking about violence against people of color, filmed off of the popular social media app Snapchat.

FOX61 has seen the video, but have decided not to post it due to the offensive nature.

School officials haven’t confirmed that the student belonged to Southington High School, but are working to determine if there were any student, or students involved with the video.

In a statement, Connellan said:

We will be investigating this situation today to determine if there is any involvement of a student or students from Southington High School. Since this is new information we are at the very beginning of the investigation. Obviously, it will take some time to ascertain the facts in this situation.

Connellan also went on to say that Southington Public Schools does not condone, support, or tolerate the language or behavior demonstrated in the video.

Southington police say they are currently investigating to see if there’s any criminal aspect to the video.

This is a developing story.