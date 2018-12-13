× Teen arrested in New Britain after posting threatening picture online

NEW BRITAIN — A juvenile was arrested Thursday after they posted a picture online that threatened the school.

Police were dispatched to the middle school to investigate a threat made against the school that was posted on social media.

It was believed that the student who was in the picture, posted it of themselves with what was discovered later, to be an airsoft BB gun.

Police found out later that another juvenile posted the picture without the student knowing what they did.

The 13 year-old who posted the picture was arrested and charged with breach of peace.

Police said that at no time were any students or staff in danger.