Teen pushed into traffic likely killed by same subset of Trinitarios that killed ‘Junior’: NYPD

THE BRONX — PIX11 reports that a teenager who was pushed in front of an ambulette and killed likely lost his life to the same subset of Trinitarios gang members who killed Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in June, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Angel Reyes-Godoy, of the Bronx, was discovered by cops shortly before 7 p.m. Monday near 194th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in the Jerome Park section of the Bronx. Reyes-Godoy suffered severe head trauma and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The teenager was attacked by several people who then pushed him onto the street, where he was struck by a 2009 Ford ambulette, which was driving north on Bainbridge Avenue, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not connected to the assault, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a news conference Wednesday.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, but officials have learned the attackers are likely from the same subset of the Trinitarios gang that allegedly killed Guzman-Feliz.

“What the common denominator here again is, we have Trinitarios gang members. Some of the same set that was mentioned in the earlier ‘Junior’ Guzman case, involved in the incident,” Shea said.

More at PIX11.