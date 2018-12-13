Wreaths Across America begins convoy in Cromwell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Wreaths Across America started Thursday morning, as a convoy departed from Cromwell for Middletown.

11,280 wreaths were brought over by two trucks to a facility on Randolph Road. The convoy consisted of two tractor trailers, Cromwell & Middletown Police & Fire, a motored Flag procession and Veteran VIPs. They were unload by volunteers and will be stored until December 15.

On December 15, starting at 8 a.m., volunteers will reload the wreaths so that they can be brought to the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Once there, the wreaths will be laid on the graves of the veterans.

If you are interested in volunteering for the event, click here.