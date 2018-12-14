Acts of kindness important to Murphy on Sandy Hook shooting anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) says he always make it a point to take part in an act of kindness on the anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy as a way to honor those who perished 6 years ago. This year, Murphy helped deliver a necessity to those who are home bound

Many grocery stores now deliver, but it's not everyday a U.S. Senator is your delivery person.

"We’re so sorry about the losses, but we also want to make sure that people know that there is a lot of good in this world and FISH represents the good in this world," said Murphy.

FISH is an acronym for Food In Service to the Homebound.

"There’s a lot of people who are struggling, you know, like with rent and you know food is high now," said Denise Bryant, of New Haven, who was thrilled to see Murphy walk into her New Haven apartment.

Bryant, a FISH client and a diabetic, said her food insecurity often brings on stress.

"This helps a lot because you know I would get sick because I have to eat at a certain time," she said.

Nodding to Bryant, Jilian Crowley, Executive Director of FISH of Greater New Haven said "It’s so impactful what you say about your health conditions in terms of how food impacts it because if you don’t have any food you can’t take your medicines,. Then we go into the crisis circle."

And, by positively impacting people like Denise Bryant, Murphy feels like he's keeping his promise to honor the Sandy Hook families.

"We’ve done some good things since Sandy Hook," he said. "We’ve passed a mental health reform bill that I helped write. We put money into school safety."

He says the movement that started six years ago today is now stronger than the gun lobby.

"That’s why we have a Democratic Congress that’s going to get sworn in in January that’s going to pass a universal background checks bill," said Murphy. "And that’s why eventually that law will get signed by the President. I don’t know whether it will be this President."

"The only way to stave off the darkness is to you you know light the candle and do something good," said Crowley. "That’s how we fight back."

Murphy says this year‘s anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy means even more to him because he now has a first grader.