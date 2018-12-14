× Colchester man killed after rollover crash

LEBANON — State Police say 22-year-old Michael Anselmo was killed after a rollover crash in Lebanon.

Police say that around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Anselmo was driving south on Clubhouse Road. He drove straight into a curve in the road, over-corrected the car, and drove into the shoulder.

The car then struck a rock wall with the front end, and rolled over.

The car’s passenger side was crushed, and Anselmo was trapped inside the car. Rescue crews extricated Anselmo, and rushed him to Windham Hospital where he died nearly an hour later.

State Police ask if anyone witnessed the crash, or has any information about the crash to contact Trop K at 860-465-5400.