EXCLUSIVE: Milford woman looking for owner of missing wedding band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD – The search is on for the man who lost a wedding band on the shoreline.

Nancy Nemec-Jolley sent an email to the FOX 61 newsroom and said she and her husband found it this summer at Walnut Beach in Milford and asked if FOX 61 could do a story on it to find its owner.

The ring was found in August and since then, it has been inside her nightstand drawer since no one has come forward. She posted a photo of it on Facebook hoping for the day she can hand it over to the owner herself.

Nancy’s husband was setting up the canopy by the boardwalk when he noticed something shiny.

“While he was setting it up, he just looked down on the sand and there was a ring sitting there. It kind of shined enough to be able to be like you know, pick it up and decipher what it was,” said Nemec-Jolley.

It was a man’s silver wedding band with a date of when he was married in Roman numerals and the year was 2017.

“I thought it was kind of interesting that it was engraved in Roman numerals because I don’t know, I thought that was a little unique. I don’t know if that’s a popular thing nowadays,” added Nemec-Jolley.

Instead of bringing it to a pawn shop or the police department, Nemec-Jolley posted in a Facebook forum for Milford residents trying to find its owner.

However, after tons of comments and Facebook messages, she has had no luck so she turned to FOX 61.

“Maybe we can just get it back to its rightful owner,” added Nemec-Jolley.

FOX 61 is not revealing the exact day engraved in the ring. That is information only the original owner of the ring would know.

If you recognize it or think you know who it belongs to, email Carmen Chau at cchau@fox61.com or the newsroom at newsteam@fox61.com.

41.193289 -73.083461