Foodie Friday: Rooster Co. in Newington

NEWINGTON — If chicken is your thing, Foodie Friday has the perfect spot for you.

It’s all about rotisserie chicken at the Rooster Co. in Newington and it’s served up in many different ways.

From curried pot pies, lasagna with chicken bolognese or succulent rotisserie, there is so much on the menu.

Said Pepe B. in an online review, “This place makes my belly so happy and its a great vibe. The food felt healthy love, love, love it.”

That’s music to the ears of K. C. Ward and his wife Jaime, who own the hidden gem.

K. C. is also charged with preparing the food as head chef in a kitchen that cooks about 720 pounds of chicken a week.

You can order a half or whole rotisserie chicken or try a chef’s plate that will take flavor to a whole new level with pate and confit.

“It’s about being different and changing up the menu to keep things fresh,” said the smiling chef. “We source locally when possible and we make everything in house which allows us to get creative while being consistent.”

The flavor doesn’t just stop at the chicken either. The salmon plates are through the roof and K. C. enjoys changing up the presentation to keep fish lovers enthusiastic about the menu.

“I hadn’t had a meal that fresh and flavorful in a long time,” Paula M. remarked. “Most definitely worth the visit!”

Or, try a burger or a perfect salad and, perhaps, finish off your experience with a homemade and creative dessert like cheesecake or kicked up rice crispy treats.

The place is open for lunch and dinner and will satisfy all foodies.

“The vibe is fun and the food is fantastic,” said Jaime Ward. “It’s a place people can come and just relax, have a good time and enjoy a good meal.”\

