Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST WINDSOR -- It was a game Panthers' junior will never forget.

Junior Alyssa Saponare of East Windsor, single-handily managed to outscore HMTCA, pouring in 21 points on the night.

Saponare knocked down four triples in the first half.

The Panthers would go on to capture their second win on the year with a 40-15 defeat over HMTCA.

UP NEXT

The Panthers (2-0) will take on Suffield Tuesday night. As for HMTCA (1-2) will take on Somers Tuesday night.