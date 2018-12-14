FOX61 Student News: Cromwell students learn to get out and about

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Amira Abdelghany

CROMWELL -- Travel Training at Cromwell High School is included in the Life-Skills curriculum under the Special Education program.

The training includes; functional help, vocational skills, academic skills, and community based instruction. Along with the obvious introduction to public transportation, during travel training, students practice listening and communication abilities. They must use decision making skills, follow directions, respect people in a public environment, demonstrate positive attitude towards self and others, and display personal self-management skills.

Throughout the day, students are reminded of safe practices while in the community. They must stay within a budget, be responsible for their money- by counting it out and receiving change. The students must also buy a bus ticket and learn to comparative shop.

The day of travel training is both enjoyable and informative for the students. this trip is reinforced again in the spring, with a slightly different itinerary in which they head toward Middletown to see the various community activities that are available just a short distance away.

They also get to experience transferring from the CT transit bus to the Middletown transit, which takes them around the Middletown area. This trip includes the YMCA, the library, a look at Middlesex Hospital, and other businesses in the community for them to take advantage of as adults.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state and align with our station's mission of HOPE. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., the 5 and 10 p.m. news. twice during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday, on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.