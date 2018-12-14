× Meriden councilman arrested during immigration protest

MERIDEN — State Police say they arrested, and charged Angel Castro after an immigration protest in Meriden.

State Police say that Castro had physically assaulted two judicial marshals while they were trying to disperse the crowd protesting at Meriden Superior Court.

Castro was taken into custody by the marshals, and Meriden Police helped to disperse the crowd.

Police say Castro was charged with assault on a public safety officer, and rioting.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is expected at Meriden Superior Court on December 27th.