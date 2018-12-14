Milder for Friday; Some rain for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of us saw snowfall at times yesterday, with a coating on the ground in several towns.

We're finally breaking through for some milder weather today, although it's not exactly "hit the beach" weather. Temperatures this afternoon will get into the mid 40s (near 50 at the shore) with mostly cloudy skies and a breeze from the south around 10 mph.

Tonight, some light rain arrives as temperatures stay well above freezing. This isn't looking like a big deluge of rain, but some of you may be reaching for the umbrella if you're out and about on Saturday morning. A few lingering showers may persist into the middle of the day, but Saturday afternoon may bring a bit of sunshine. Temperatures will be near 50, so if we clear out enough, it may end up being a decent afternoon!

Sunday's not looking so nice at this point. A second batch of rain arrives during the day, bringing back our chance for rainfall. Temperatures will stay in the 40s again, but after sunset, there could be a few issues if the precipitation persists.

Sunday night into early Monday, we have the possibility for some wintry mix across the northern portions of the state. We'll watch that closely. Otherwise, quieter weather fills in for the middle of next week, with temperatures right near average (40 degrees).

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: mid-upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Light rain develops by dawn. Lows around 40.

SATURDAY: AM Rain, PM drying out. High: Upper 40s - near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Rain likely. High: 40s.

MONDAY: Chance for a period of rain/snow. High: 30s.

