Milford child nearly impaled following Vermont crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A close call for one Milford child after a crash in Vermont.

Vermont State Police say around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, they received several calls about multiple crashes on I-89 northbound in the town of Colchester.

Police say that a Chevy truck carrying unsecured rebar on the top was following a Subaru Outback, driven by Brenton Elliott of Milford, Connecticut.

Police say that both cars had to brake due to traffic ahead. As the Chevy came to a stop, one of the rebar slid off the roof, and smashed into the Subaru.

The rebar penetrated the rear passenger seat, stopping inside a rear-facing child safety seat. A 1-year-old child was fastened into the seat. The child was uninjured, but taken to the University of Vermont medical center as a precaution.

Ultimately, state police say no injuries were reported.

The driver of the truck, 44-year-old Christopher Larose from Vermont, was cited by state police for driving with an unsecured load.