Police: Man charged with Bridgeport murder, flees to Ohio

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Police say a man charged with a murder fled to Ohio.

Police say on December 8th, Emily Todd was shot and killed on Seaview Avenue, next to the Newfield Avenue boat ramp.

Bridgeport detectives had quickly identified a suspect, 26-year-old Brandon Roberts. Police say that Roberts had fled the state, and wound up staying at his father’s home in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

On Wednesday, detectives obtained a warrant for Roberts, charging him with murder and robbery among other charges.

The next day, detectives traveled to Ohio and worked with Shaker Heights Police to plan the arrest of Roberts.

Early Friday morning, Roberts was taken into custody without any issues, and charged as a fugitive from justice in Ohio.

There’s no word on when he will be extradited back to Connecticut.