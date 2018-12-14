× Police: Suspect beaten with gun following attempted armed robbery in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police say a 19-year-old from Springfield, Massachusetts was arrested following an armed robbery.

Police say they were called to a store at Westland Street and Martin Street in Hartford. When they arrived, they found the suspect, Noah Ryan, still in the store. He was physically fighting with the store clerk, and bleeding heavily from the head.

Police subdued Ryan, and soon learned that the clerk had taken a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun away from Ryan, beating him in the head with it to fight him off. Officers also learned that there were two other suspects who had fled the store with another gun.

While recovering evidence, police found six live .38 special rounds on the floor, an orange flare gun, one spent flare cartridge, fragments of a projectile, a spent 9 mm shell casing, along with blood.

A witness from a neighboring business told police that two shots were fied inside the store. Police later learned that one shot was fired from the flare gun, and another shot was from the handgun during the struggle with the clerk.

Ryan was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his head. He was later released, and taken into custody by Hartford Police. He is charged with attempted robbery, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, assault, breach of peace, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.