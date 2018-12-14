× Remembering the Sandy Hook tragedy, 6 years later

NEWTOWN — It’s been six years since the Sandy Hook tragedy, and all across the state, communities are holding remembrance ceremonies:

The flag at the Capitol will remain at half-staff all day long for the victims.

Senator Chris Murphy will be delivering groceries to people in need as part of his acts of kindness to honor the lives that were lost. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., he will help deliver food to clients of FISH of Greater New Haven, a local non-profit organization.

Wintonbury Early Childhood Magnet School in Bloomfield will hold an event to commemorate the tragedy.

An interfaith service will be held at Congregation Adath Israel on Huntington Road at 7 p.m. tonight. The service is co-hosted by Adath Israel and Newtown Interfaith Association. They will feature Christian, Muslim, Bahai, and Jewish readings.

Several churches in Newtown will be open for a day of reflection and prayer. The Newtown United Methodist Church, Trinity Episcopal Church, Newtown Congregational Church, and the Resiliency Center of Newtown will all be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. today. The Congregational church bell will be run at 9:30 a.m. to remember, and honor the lives lost.