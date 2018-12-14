× ‘Spirit of Doc’ basketball classic tips off this weekend at Trinity College

HARTFORD — Not doing anything this weekend?

A full basketball entrée is in store for you with five games including a NVL showdown between top-ranked Sacred Heart and Naugatuck.

A showdown between Weaver and Hartford Public; Bloomfield vs. Glastonbury; St. Bernard vs. Prince Tech and Hillhouse vs. No. 2 East Catholic.

For more information, click here.

FOX61 will have full highlights and more tomorrow on the FOX61 News at 10.