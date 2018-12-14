× Wallingford schools receive second disturbing message in single day

WALLINGFORD — A second disturbing message directed towards a Wallingford school was posted to Snapchat Friday evening.

District officials and school administrators reported the incident to police, prompting them to launch an investigation immediately.

Superintendent of Schools Salvatore Menzo issued the following statement:

Unfortunately, another disturbing message was posted this evening on Snapchat. Administration immediately reported it to the police, and they are investigating. As is the case with the other student from earlier today, any student who is involved in this matter will not be allowed on school property, and administration will work with the Board of Education to ensure policy is followed and the matter is addressed in a serious and swift manner. I ask that all parents please discuss with their children the seriousness of making any threats or posting any disturbing pictures on the internet. All students and staff are entitled to a safe learning environment. Therefore, administration and the Wallingford Police Department will not tolerate such behavior. As more information that can be shared becomes available, I will inform families. We appreciate your support in this matter.

Just a few hours earlier, Wallingford police arrested a 17-year-old student for issuing threats in a similar manner over Snapchat.

The exact contents of either message haven’t been released publicly. Any potential connection between the two threatening messages remains under investigation.

For more on the threatening message to Wallingford schools posted earlier, follow the link here.