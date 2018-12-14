× Wallingford student arrested, charged after ‘alaming message’ posted online

WALLINGFORD — Wallingford Police say they’ve arrested, and charged a 17-year-old student following an ‘alarming message’.

The student attended Lyman Hall High School. Police say that the message was posted on Snapchat, expressing his annoyance with the school.

Police say the contents of the message justified their involvement, but wouldn’t go into detail what the message said.

An email sent out to parents from the Superintendent stated that the student wasn’t on campus Friday, and won’t be allowed back on school property until further notice. They also say that the Board of Education will address the situation in a ‘serious, and swift manner’.

Officials also explain why there was a delay in communication, citing that there was an active investigation of a minor, the student’s location was known, and there was no immediate threat to the school. They say they needed for police to make the arrest before they could issue their statement.

The student was and charged with breach of peace.