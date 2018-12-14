× Woman steals $1K in perfume, pepper sprays Wethersfield Ulta employees

WETHERSFIELD — A robbery in Wethersfield ended with two employees getting pepper sprayed in the face.

The robbery occurred in Wethersfield on Friday night at the Ulta Beauty Store on the Silas Deane Highway, according to the Wethersfield Police Department.

Wetheresfield Police said the robbery suspect had hidden ten perfume bottles, worth about a total of $1,000, and when employees confronted her and followed her out of the store, she sprayed them both with pepper spray.

The employees both declined treatment at the hospital.

Wethersfield Police are asking the public for help and ask that anybody who saw what happened to contact them.