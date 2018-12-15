1-on-1 with UHart’s men’s basketball coach John Gallagher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- In his 9th season as head coach of the Hartford men's basketball team, John Gallagher has challenged his team with its toughest non-conference schedule.

Most recently, a match up against one of the top teams in the country, coached by one of the best coaches in NCAA history, Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils.

The Hawks stood strong against the Blue Devils three-headed freshmen in Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish. The Hawks led by freshman J.R. Lynch, trailed by nine at the half.

The Blue Devils would hold on in the second half to defeat the Hawks, 84-54.

FOX61's Joe D'Ambrosio sat down with Gallagher to talk about how his team has responded to the challenge.