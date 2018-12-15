Crash ends with car inside Norwalk dry cleaners

NORWALK – Officers from the Norwalk Police’s Patrol Division spent part of Saturday morning trying to figure out how a cleaners picture window got turned into a drive-thru.

The multi-car crash happened on New Canaan Avenue. One of the cars went through the front of Professional Touch Cleaners on New Canaan Avenue, at the intersection of Bartlett Avenue. The store owner tells FOX61 News that he was in the back of the store about 8:30 a.m. and heard a loud bang. He came out front to find a car in the middle of his store. He was the only one in the building at the time.

The driver was transported to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation. Police say the accident remains under investigation. Professional Touch Cleaners says they are open for business.