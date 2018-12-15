EXCLUSIVE: Family of murdered father in Baltic still waiting on answers one year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIC – The family of a father shot and killed one year ago just days before Christmas is still looking for answers.

A vigil was held Saturday night to remember who 31-year old Steven Devost was and to let the killer know they will not give up in finding them.

Steven Devost, 31, of Baltic was called “Biggs” by his family and friends. He got the nickname because he was already over 6-feet tall when he was only 13-years old and weighed over 200 pounds.

However, he also had a big heart for Christmas. His daughter, Alannah Devost said she loved it when her father would deck out the house in decorations and made them bigger each year.

“He bought like all these for us and he bought many lights and each year, he would buy more and he said he would,” said Devost.

Steven’s love for Christmas was cut short when he was murdered just days before Christmas last year.

His brother, Rob Devost said the scariest part is thinking the killer is someone he knows or knew.

“It could be people that we just met as acquaintances. It could be people we’ve broken bread with many times. That’s what’s the hardest part of it because it literally makes you sick to your stomach because you start looking and you don’t know if the person you’re hugging or shaking their hand could’ve been the one who did it,” said Rob Devost.

Rob said his brother was murdered in front of his kids outside of his home on Bay Street.

While his family remembers the tragic moment of people kicking down the door and breaking in, they are also trying to remember the good.

“Everytime I go home, I sleep good. The next morning, I tried to get enough chances to listen to his songs that he used to listen to,” said Damien Devost, Steven’s nephew.

Steven’s family said it has been torture not knowing who could do such a terrible act.

“We’re not whole anymore. We’re broke. We’re a broke family and we will never be whole again. So whoever did this needs to come clean and give us closure,” said Lorraine Friend, Steven’s sister.

If you have any information about the murder of Steven Devost, you are urged to reach out to State Police or the Eastern District Major Crime Squad at 860-869-3230. You may also text TIP711 plus your message to CRIMES (274637). You may also remain anonymous.

41.617206 -72.085077