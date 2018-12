Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- The Manchester Indians hosted the Bristol Central Rams Friday night as both teams tipped of their 2018 campaign.

It was a game that went the Indians way for all four quarters, securing their first win on the young season.

The Indians defeated the Rams, 88-44.

UP NEXT

The Indians will look to remain unbeaten where they'll head to Hebron to take on RHAM Tuesday night. The Rams will host Middletown (1-0) Tuesday night.

***Video credit: CT Sports Now***