MANCHESTER -- Innovation improved to 2-0 on the year after defeating Cheney Tech Friday night.

Innovation had control for the majority of the game, securing its second win on the year with a 78-41 win.

UP NEXT

Innovation will host its first game on the year at home against MLC (1-0) Monday night. As for Cheney Tech, they'll hit the road to take on Ellis Tech in Danielson Tuesday night.

***Video credit: CT Sports Now***