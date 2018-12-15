FOX61 Boys High School Basketball Patrol: No. 1 Sacred Heart rolls over Naugatuck

HARTFORD — It was an NVL showdown as top ranked Sacred Heart faced off against the Naugatuck Greyhounds in game three of the fourth annual Spirit of Doc Classic at Trinity College Saturday.

Right off the bat, Sacred Heart’s defense turned into quick offense as Nate Tabor led all scores at the half with 12, and Connor Tierney recorded six blocks.

Sacred Heart provided too much length for the Greyhounds in addition to inside scoring.

Sacred Heart would go on to win, 73-51.

UP NEXT

Sacred Heart (2-0) will host Seymour (1-0) Tuesday night. As for the Greyhounds (1-1), they will head to Torrington (0-1) for a showdown Tuesday night.

Full highlights of Sacred vs. Naugatuck tonight on the FOX61 News at 10.