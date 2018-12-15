FOX61 Boys High School Basketball Patrol: St. Paul vs. Derby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERBY -- St. Paul traveled to the valley to take on Derby in the first game on the year for both schools Friday night.

It was an up-and-down game for all four quarters, which at one point favored St. Paul.

But it was the play of Red Raiders' junior Carlos Vizcarrondo who scored 22 points to help the Red Raiders defeat St. Paul, 68-61.

UP NEXT

The Red Raiders will head to Waterbury Tuesday night to take on the Kennedy Eagles. St. Paul will look to capture its first win on the year against the Crosby Bulldogs Tuesday night.

***Video credit: CT Sports Now***