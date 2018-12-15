× Man in critical condition following stabbing in Enfield

ENFIELD — A man is in critical condition Saturday night after they were stabbed multiple times.

Police said that they responded to a home on Robbins Road around 2:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

The man was taken to the local area hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Police said they believe the injuries are non-life threatening.

State police are also on scene.

