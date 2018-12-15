Man in critical condition following stabbing in Enfield
ENFIELD — A man is in critical condition Saturday night after they were stabbed multiple times.
Police said that they responded to a home on Robbins Road around 2:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering from stab wounds.
The man was taken to the local area hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Police said they believe the injuries are non-life threatening.
State police are also on scene.
