Police investigating bank robbery in Vernon

VERNON – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Berkshire Bank branch on Hartford Turnpike in Vernon.

Police say that about 9:10 a.m. on Saturday a man came into the bank and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police are not certain if he fled on foot or in a vehicle. They brought in a K-9 team, but the dog did not pick up a scent.

One customer and two employees were in the bank, but were unharmed, and no weapon was shown. Police say they do have good security video of the suspect, who is described as a white male in his late 30’s to early 40’s.

Sgt. Robert Marra tells FOX61’s Taylor DiChello that this Berkshire Bank branch, which is close to I-84, has been robbed before.

Anyone with any information should call the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126, or email to tips@vernon-ct.gov

Bank robbery this morning 910 am at Berkshire Bank. This male entered bank and demanded money. No weapon displayed no injuries. Fled with undisclosed amount of money. Anyone with information is urged to call Vernon Police pic.twitter.com/2CzJWQnXbU — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) December 15, 2018