× Sign-up deadline for ACA health law coverage is midnight Saturday

HARTFORD — Saturday is the last day to sign up for 2019 health insurance under the Affordable Care Act in most of the country, including Connecticut.

For 2019, premiums are stable, more plans are available, and millions of uninsured people can still get financial help. But so far sign-ups across the country have been lagging when compared to last year.

In Connecticut, free help is still available online, in-person or over the phone. Online, you can visit www.AccessHealthCT.com. There are also two enrollment fairs Saturday from 10am – 2pm. One is in Milford at Jonathan Law High School, the other is at the UConn Stamford auditorium. AccessHealthCT says people can get 20% off Lyft rides to and from all centers and fairs.

Coverage takes effect Jan. 1.

The AccessHealthCT call center will be open from 8 a.m. until the midnight deadline on Saturday.

The health care law still faces legal challenges. A conservative federal judge in Texas ruled the Affordable Care Act “invalid” Friday on the eve of the sign-up deadline for next year. But with appeals certain, even the Trump White House said the law will remain in place for now.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.