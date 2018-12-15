Teen in critical condition following stabbing in Enfield
ENFIELD — A teen is in critical condition Saturday night after he was stabbed multiple times.
Police said that they responded to a home on Robbin Road around 2:30 p.m., where they found an 18 year-old suffering from stab wounds.
The teen was taken to the local area hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Police said the injuries are non-life threatening.
Jason Passalacqua, a 19 year-old Enfield resident, was taken into police custody and charged with attempted murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree and possession of a dangerous weapon.
His bond was set at $500, 000 and is scheduled to be in court Monday.
42.002718 -72.544145