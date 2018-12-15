× Teen in critical condition following stabbing in Enfield

ENFIELD — A teen is in critical condition Saturday night after he was stabbed multiple times.

Police said that they responded to a home on Robbin Road around 2:30 p.m., where they found an 18 year-old suffering from stab wounds.

The teen was taken to the local area hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Police said the injuries are non-life threatening.

Jason Passalacqua, a 19 year-old Enfield resident, was taken into police custody and charged with attempted murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree and possession of a dangerous weapon.

His bond was set at $500, 000 and is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Stabbing in #Enfield State Police Major Crimes Squad are in scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/gmr75LAuFu — Jose Gomez 🎥 (@JoseGomezTV) December 16, 2018