Teen in critical condition following stabbing in Enfield

Posted 5:49 PM, December 15, 2018, by , Updated at 09:15PM, December 15, 2018

Jason T Passalacqua, 19 Photo Credit: Enfield Police

ENFIELD — A teen is in critical condition Saturday night after he was stabbed multiple times.

Police said that they responded to a home on Robbin Road around 2:30 p.m., where they found an 18 year-old suffering from stab wounds.

The teen was taken to the local area hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Police said the injuries are non-life threatening.

Jason Passalacqua,  a 19 year-old Enfield resident, was taken into police custody and charged with attempted murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree and possession of a dangerous weapon.

His bond was set at $500, 000 and is scheduled to be in court Monday.

