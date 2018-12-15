The Stan Simpson Show – The CT Conference of Municipalities & UConn Men’s basketball report card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The transition to a new Governor is underway. Governor-elect Ned Lamont is already on a listening tour. He recently spoke to Connecticut’s mayors, getting more insight on the solutions they believe are needed to get the state on better financial footing. Joe DeLong, executive director of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities discusses his organization’s agenda for 2019.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Later, Hartford Courant sportswriter Dom Amore gives a progress report on the UConn men’s basketball team after their first 10 games.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video